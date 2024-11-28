Pakistan Railways offers 50% fare discount for persons with disabilities

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to enhance accessibility and inclusivity, Pakistan Railways has announced a 50% discount on fares for persons with disabilities (PWDs) traveling on all express and passenger trains, except the Green Line.

The concession is available upon presentation of a CNIC featuring the disability logo, a Ministry of Railways official confirmed. The discount also applies to attendants accompanying visually impaired passengers.

To further support PWDs, Pakistan Railways has implemented several measures at major stations. These include wheelchair availability, dedicated reservation counters, and complimentary access to executive washrooms and restrooms. Plans are underway to establish dedicated executive washrooms for PWDs at 12 major stations.

Despite these improvements, Pakistan Railways faces challenges with its aging fleet. Of the 1,180 serviceable coaches operating across 98 daily trains, 72% have exceeded their functional lifespan, necessitating increased maintenance resources.

On operational updates, the Khushal Khan Khattak Express, suspended in March 2020 due to the pandemic, remains out of service. Its restoration will depend on the availability of resources and an assessment of the route’s commercial viability.

Meanwhile, two daily trains, 2 Up and 2 Down, continue to operate between Peshawar and Karachi, while the Bolan Mail and Monjodaro Express serve passengers on the Larkana section.