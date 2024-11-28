Zeeshan Khattak appointed SECP Commissioner

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has confirmed Zeeshan Rehman Khattak as its new Commissioner following his appointment by the federal government.

Before joining SECP, Khattak served as Chief Commercial Officer at the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), where he contributed significantly to the IT sector’s growth, trade partnerships, and national policy development.

In addition to his primary role, he also served as Acting CEO, Chief Marketing Officer, and Chief Industry Development Officer at PSEB, focusing on strategic planning, governance, and infrastructure development.

Khattak brings over two decades of professional experience spanning wealth management, regulatory affairs, real estate, and technology, gained through roles in both domestic and international markets.

He holds a degree in Business and Economics from California State University, Fullerton, USA, and an MBA in Finance from the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), Islamabad.

The SECP has welcomed Khattak’s appointment, highlighting his diverse expertise and leadership capabilities as vital assets for the Commission.