Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pace Barka Properties enters JV to Rs5.5bn waste management contract

Partnership secured for a four-year period under the Lahore Waste Management Company for Tehsil Ferozwala, District Sheikhupura

By News Desk

Pace Barka Properties Limited, a 52% subsidiary of Pace (Pakistan) Limited, has entered a joint venture with M/s Ever Green Water Valley (Pvt.) Limited and M/s Initiative (Pvt.) Limited to execute a Rs5.529 billion waste management contract, according to a stock filing on Thursday. 

The partnership was secured for a four-year period under the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) for Tehsil Ferozwala, District Sheikhupura.

The joint venture sees Pace Barka holding a 25% share in the agreement, aiming to ensure efficient waste management services in the region. 

The announcement, made under Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015, highlights the company’s efforts to strengthen its portfolio in collaboration with public and private entities.

Previous article
Zeeshan Khattak appointed SECP Commissioner
Next article
Cherat Packaging finalizes sale of Papersack production line for €440,000
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.