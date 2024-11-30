Meezan Bank wins ‘Best Bank of Pakistan’, BOP claims two of seven awards

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmed urged all the banks to adopt advanced technology and emphasized the opportunity presented by Pakistan’s 193 million mobile phone users to drive banking growth.

Governor Ahmed was the chief guest at the ninth Pakistan Banking Awards. He highlighted the banking sector’s resilience despite economic shocks. However, he noted gaps in financial inclusion, SME financing, and gender equality.

The event, aimed at promoting excellence in the banking sector and enhancing financial inclusion, saw notable banks recognised across seven categories.

Meezan Bank Limited was named “Best Bank of Pakistan” for the second consecutive year. Meezan Bank clinched the top award for overall performance, while Bank Alfalah and Bank of Punjab secured two awards each.

Bank Alfalah was recognised as “Best Bank for Digital Excellence” and “Best Bank for Customer Engagement,” while Bank of Punjab won “Best Bank for Women’s Inclusion” and “Best Bank for Agriculture.”

Habib Bank Limited received the “Best Bank for SMEs” award, and Mobilink Microfinance Bank was declared “Best Microfinance Bank.”