Pakistan Railways revenue increases by 14% to Rs33 billion in five months

Pakistan Railways has achieved a historic financial milestone, reporting Rs33 billion in revenue over the past five months, reflecting a 14% year-on-year growth compared to Rs29 billion during the same period last year, according to CEO Aamir Ali Baloch.

This marks an incremental gain of over Rs4 billion, attributed to enhanced operational efficiency and strategic revenue optimization.

The robust performance follows a record-breaking financial year 2023-24, during which Pakistan Railways reported Rs88 billion in revenue, a 40% increase from Rs63 billion in the previous year.

Pakistan Railways surpassed its initial revenue target of Rs73 billion, earning Rs47 billion from passenger trains, Rs28 billion from goods vehicles, and over Rs13 billion from land and other sources.

CEO Baloch highlighted that groundwork for the Main Line-1 (ML-1) project, a key infrastructure initiative, is set to commence by March 2025, signaling long-term growth and profitability for the organization.

“This achievement is a testament to the hard work of our employees. We aim to further boost revenue to Rs1 trillion in the next financial year,” he added.