Govt to challenge Supreme Court’s ban on Chinese salt

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced plans to file a review petition against the Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling banning monosodium glutamate (MSG), commonly referred to as Chinese salt, in Pakistan.

The decision, approved during a federal cabinet meeting on Monday, was made following a recommendation from the Ministry of Commerce. According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the move comes after a special committee of experts declared MSG safe for human consumption.

“The committee’s findings indicate no significant health risks associated with monosodium glutamate (Ajinomoto),” the PMO stated, adding that the decision is backed by scientific analysis.

In 2018, the Supreme Court prohibited the sale, import, and export of MSG based on findings from the Punjab Food Authority (PFA). The PFA had linked MSG to adverse health effects, including headaches, fatigue, palpitations, nausea, vomiting, sweating, and facial numbness, particularly among individuals sensitive to the substance.

The PMO’s expert committee, which included representatives from organizations such as the Pakistan Council of Scientific & Industrial Research, National Agriculture Research Center, National University of Sciences and Technology, and the Federal Ministry of National Food Security, has now concluded that MSG poses no significant health concerns.

This new stance has prompted the government to seek a reversal of the Supreme Court’s earlier decision, potentially allowing the regulated sale and use of MSG in Pakistan.

This development comes amidst ongoing debates about food safety standards and consumer health in the country.