Rs. 600 million budget approved for Ignite to boost IT projects

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, chaired the 45th meeting of the R&D Fund Policy Committee on Monday, where the release of a Rs. 599.29 million budget for Ignite was approved for the second quarter of FY 2024-25.

The meeting was attended by Secretary IT Zarrar Hasham Khan and Special Secretary IT & Telecom Division Azfar Manzoor, among others.

During the session, the Minister emphasized the importance of efficient project management, directing the Ignite management to ensure that all projects have clear timelines and are completed within the stipulated time frame. She also instructed Ignite to focus on shorter-duration initiatives to enhance project delivery efficiency.

In a move to promote the local gaming industry, Shaza Fatima urged Ignite to organize an e-sports competition centered on locally developed games, highlighting the potential of homegrown talent in the tech sector.

Earlier in the meeting, Ignite officials presented an update on the company’s ongoing and future projects. The committee also confirmed the minutes of its previous 44th meeting.

This significant budget allocation reflects the government’s continued commitment to fostering innovation and technological advancement in Pakistan.