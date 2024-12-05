Sign inSubscribe
Starlink discussions underway to enhance Pakistan’s internet infrastructure

Lack of investment in the IT sector over the past three years makes it difficult to meet growing internet usage demands, Shaza Fatima Khawaja

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is in talks with Starlink to bring its services to the country, Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja informed during a Senate Standing Committee meeting on IT and Telecommunication on Thursday.

The meeting, chaired by Senator Palwasha Khan, focused on the nation’s internet infrastructure and its impact on the IT sector.

“We are in talks with Starlink to bring them to Pakistan,” Khawaja said, adding that the government plans to auction the 5G spectrum in April 2024 as part of efforts to modernize digital infrastructure. She also noted the lack of investment in the IT sector over the past three years, which has made it difficult to meet growing internet usage demands.

The committee addressed concerns over VPN usage. PTA Chairman Major General (retd) Hafeezur Rehman said that VPN licensing will begin on January 1 to mitigate data security risks from unregulated services.

Senator Afanullah Khan highlighted technical hurdles such as firewall management, which contribute to slow internet speeds. The IT ministry’s secretary said disruptions are also caused by increased data consumption.

Sajjad Syed, Chairman of the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), emphasized the need for reliable internet for the IT sector, which is growing at an annual rate of 30%. He called for immediate cooperation between the government and private sector to address internet issues.

Lawmakers raised concerns over recent internet disruptions and slow speeds affecting millions, including freelancers, digital marketers, and students. The P@SHA chairman informed the committee that 99% of IT companies had complained about internet disruptions.

PTA Chairman Major General (retd) Rehman denied the existence of any policy to slow down internet speeds, stating, “There is no policy to slow down the internet.” He ruled out VPNs as a factor in reduced internet speed, adding that the government should be asked if any such policy exists.

Khawaja blamed technical issues for slowed internet but noted that the government may restrict internet services for security reasons if necessary. “We would restrict the internet [services] with a heavy heart if we have to do so due to security reasons,” she said. “The internet is working perfectly fine today.”

She also stated that she had spoken to the PTA chairman recently, directing him to identify internet issues and their locations. Responding to Senator Afnan Ullah’s claim that the spectrum issue was not responsible for slow internet, she asked, “You all have phones in your hands, tell me which app is not working right now.”

