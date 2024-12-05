Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

NEPRA jacks up power tariff by 20 paisa per unit under first quarterly adjustment for FY 2024-25

The adjustment applies to all DISCOs and K-Electric consumers, except lifeline customers, who are exempt from this increase

By Ahmad Ahmadani

Islamabad: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a 20-paisa per unit increase for the power consumers of the country under the first quarterly adjustment for the fiscal year 2024-25.

According to NEPRA, this decision follows a detailed scrutiny of data submitted by electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) and a public hearing conducted by NEPRA on November 20, 2024. The adjustment applies to all DISCOs and K-Electric consumers, except lifeline customers, who are exempt from this increase.

Previously, an average of Rs. 1.74 per unit was charged under the fourth quarterly adjustment of FY 2023-24, which remained in effect until November 2024.

Compared to the previous adjustment, consumers will now be charged Rs. 1.54 less per unit under the new quarterly adjustment. The increase will apply to all DISCOs and K-Electric consumers, except lifeline users.

It is relevant to note that NEPRA has approved this adjustment following the request made by the power distribution companies (DISCOs) as part of their routine quarterly financial review process. The authority thoroughly examined the request and ensured its compliance with regulatory and operational requirements before granting approval.

Although NEPRA has issued its decision, the implementation of the adjustment awaits formal notification by the federal government, as per regulatory procedures. NEPRA emphasized that the government has already been informed of the decision, which is expected to be officially notified soon.

As per NEPRA, the adjustment is designed to cover variations in the cost of electricity generation and other operational expenses incurred by DISCOs during the first quarter of FY 2024-25. NEPRA noted that such adjustments are essential to maintain the financial stability of power distribution companies and ensure the continued supply of electricity to consumers.

It is pertinent to mention that the decision is likely to provide some relief to consumers, particularly when compared to the steeper adjustments made in previous quarters.

 

Previous article
Sui Southern Gas Company reports significant profit turnaround
Next article
Starlink discussions underway to enhance Pakistan’s internet infrastructure
Ahmad Ahmadani
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected].

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Starlink discussions underway to enhance Pakistan’s internet infrastructure

Lack of investment in the IT sector over the past three years makes it difficult to meet growing internet usage demands, Shaza Fatima Khawaja

Sui Southern Gas Company reports significant profit turnaround

China sanctions 13 U.S. firms involved in $385 mn Taiwan arms deal

Honda to recall over 205,000 US SUVs over fuel leak concern

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.