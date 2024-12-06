Dubai South partners with Bahria Town for luxury gated community in Golf District

DUBAI: Dubai South, one of the largest urban developments in the region, has joined forces with Bahria Town (BT) Holding LLC to establish a master-planned gated community in the Golf District, close to Al Maktoum International Airport.

The collaboration, announced during a formal signing ceremony, seeks to address the rising demand for luxury residential and commercial spaces in Dubai. His Excellency Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, and Ahmed Ali Riaz Malik, Group CEO of BT Holding LLC, signed the agreement in the presence of prominent figures, including Nabil Al Kindi, CEO of Dubai South Properties, and Malik Riaz Hussain, Founder and Chairman of Bahria Town.

The expansive project will span over 20 million square feet and include a blend of villas, townhouses, and apartments designed to create a self-sustaining community. Residents will enjoy state-of-the-art amenities such as schools, healthcare facilities, retail outlets, mosques, and entertainment hubs.

The community will also boast green spaces, water streams, a central park, dancing fountains, iconic monuments, and wide boulevards, offering a serene and luxurious lifestyle.

His Excellency Khalifa Al Zaffin emphasized the strategic importance of the project, highlighting Dubai South’s pivotal role in attracting global investors and contributing to the UAE government’s vision of housing one million residents in the area, particularly with the completion of Al Maktoum International Airport.

Malik Riaz Hussain underscored Bahria Town’s expertise in large-scale community developments and expressed the company’s enthusiasm for expanding its footprint in Dubai. Drawing from its success with projects across Pakistan, including a 285-square-kilometre township in Karachi, Bahria Town aims to replicate its achievements in Dubai through this holistic, mixed-use development.

The partnership reflects Dubai South’s ongoing transformation into a global commercial and residential hub. Spanning 145 square kilometers, Dubai South is strategically located to facilitate local and international business and is supported by world-class infrastructure.

With Al Maktoum International Airport set to become the world’s largest airport, the development aligns with Dubai’s long-term vision for sustainable growth, solidifying its position as a leading transport and logistics hub.

BT Holding LLC plans to launch sales for off-plan units in January 2025, signaling a significant milestone in the collaboration. The project is expected to attract investors and residents alike, further cementing Dubai South’s status as a premier destination for luxury living and global investment.