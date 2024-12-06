Sign inSubscribe
Govt retires Rs 413.2 billion debt in a week

Total debt retirement in FY25 now stands at Rs 2.09 trillion

By News Desk

The Government of Pakistan has retired Rs 413.23 billion in debt during the week ending November 22, 2024, as per data released by the State Bank of Pakistan. This brings the total debt retirement in the ongoing fiscal year 2025 to Rs2.09 trillion, reflecting efforts to reduce liabilities amidst ongoing fiscal pressures.

The weekly retirement was primarily driven by budgetary support, which saw a net repayment of Rs413.21 billion. Borrowings for commodity operations remained unchanged during the period, while an additional Rs17.14 million was repaid under other loan categories. Cumulatively, fiscal year 2025 has seen Rs1.88 trillion retired for budgetary support, Rs209.93 billion for commodity operations, and Rs2.12 billion under other purposes.

For budgetary support, repayments were sourced from the State Bank of Pakistan and scheduled banks. The government has paid a net sum of Rs192.04 billion to the central bank, with the Federal Government borrowing Rs263.63 billion and the Provincial Governments repaying Rs430.26 billion. Contributions also included Rs23.01 billion from the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Government and Rs2.4 billion from the Gilgit-Baltistan Government. Scheduled banks accounted for the majority of the repayments, with a net total of Rs1.69 trillion cleared, comprising Rs1.59 trillion from the Federal Government and Rs98.44 billion from the Provincial Governments.

These repayments are a critical element of the government’s fiscal strategy, reflecting its efforts to manage debt obligations and strengthen financial discipline amid challenging economic conditions.

