UAF inks MoU for R&D of biogas technology

FAISALABAD: University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and Pak Suzuki Motor Co. Ltd have inked an agreement to collaborate in research and development of biogas technology and organic fertilizer. : University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and Pak Suzuki Motor Co. Ltd have inked an agreement to collaborate in research and development of biogas technology and organic fertilizer.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan and Managing Director Pak Suzuki Motor Co. Ltd. Hiroshi Kawamura signed the MoU on behalf of their institutes.

A UAF spokesman said that Chairman Department of Biochemistry/Director Punjab Bio-energy Institute (PBI), Prof. Dr. Muhammad Anjum Zia from UAF and Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Aamir Shaffi and Manager Business Development Fahad Qamar from PMSC were nominated as focal persons of the agreement.

As per accord, UAF and Pak Suzuki would work together on cooperative research and development initiatives, including research and development on renewable energy, specifically Biogas Plant and Organic Fertilizers, resource exchanges, information transfer, and student training to promote innovation and advance research, education and community service, he added.

He said that the area of cooperation included design and development of biogas plant as per international standards and purification of biogas up to 95-99%.

Both institutes would collaborate to design and develop organic fertilizer place and organic fertilizer products along with development of sales channel of organic fertilizer products.

Both institutes would also engage students in collaborative projects to cooperate in research collaboration in the areas of mutual interest like international seminars, awareness campaigns, workshops, and conferences, spokesman added.

Mr Hiroshi Kawamura said that they were committed to addressing the different issues for the people. The MoU will come up with tangible result to promote biogas and bio-fertilizer, he added.

Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar said that UAF was taking all possible measures for the clean and green technology. It is housing Punjab Bioenergy Institute (PBI), a step to flourish the biogas, he said, adding that solar system is in the place in the varsity.

He termed green technology crucial in the era that is in the grip of serious environmental degradation and said that each inch of environment depleting poses a serious threat to the ecosystem.

UAF experts including Dr. Muhammad Naveed, Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences; Prof. Dr Imran Arshad, Director ORIC; Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kashif Saleemi, Director External Linkages; Dr. Muhammad Rizwan Tabassum, Assistant Professor PBI; Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, Consultant PBI, Dr. Muhammad Ghaffar Dogar, Consultant PBI and Pak Suzuki officials including Ghulam Hussain Agha, General Manager Business Development; Fahad Qamar, Manager Business Development; Waqar Majeed, Manager Sales Management Central Punjab, and Syed Wajahat Ali, General Manager MKTG & Sales Central Punjab and others were also present during MoU signing ceremony.