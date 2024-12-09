Sign inSubscribe
Trump family to bask in crypto industry’s euphoria at Gulf bitcoin gathering

The bitcoin conference continues to focus on key crypto developments as Trump’s team addresses regional issues

President-elect Donald Trump’s cryptocurrency venture takes part in the largest bitcoin conference in the Gulf region.

Several key figures, including Eric Trump and billionaire Steve Witkoff, are attending the Bitcoin MENA conference in Abu Dhabi. Eric Trump is scheduled to deliver a keynote address and participate in a private “whale-only” session for major investors.

Steve Witkoff, co-founder of World Liberty Financial and White House envoy for the Middle East, will also address the exclusive session. The event, expected to host over 6,000 attendees, highlights World Liberty Financial’s prominence, with Donald Trump serving as its chief advocate and holding significant stakes in the venture.

Justin Sun, a blockchain founder and key investor in World Liberty Financial, also participates in the conference. Sun had purchased $30 million in WLF tokens after Trump’s election victory, becoming the largest investor.

Steve Witkoff, commenting on hostages held in Gaza, emphasized the importance of their release before Trump’s inauguration. He reiterated Trump’s warning, “They better be released,” and added, “It’s not a pretty day if they’re not released.”

More than 44,700 people have been killed in the Gaza conflict since October 2023, with hostages still held by Hamas militants. Negotiations and rescue efforts have freed some, but many remain captive, including Israeli-American dual nationals.

