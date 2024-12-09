Sign inSubscribe
Legal

India’s antitrust body seeks Supreme Court intervention in Amazon and Flipkart cases

CCI says legal challenges, filed by Samsung, Vivo, and other parties in Indian high courts, aim to derail the probe

By Monitoring Desk

India’s antitrust body has requested the Supreme Court to hear legal challenges to its investigation of Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart platforms.

It says these challenges, filed by Samsung, Vivo, and other parties in Indian high courts, aim to derail the probe.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) filed the request on December 3, asking the court to hear 23 cases tied to Amazon and Flipkart. The commission seeks to expedite a decision on the investigation, which involves alleged violations of India’s antitrust laws.

In August, the CCI’s investigation unit reported that Amazon and Flipkart favored selected sellers on their platforms. It also found that smartphone makers, including Samsung and Vivo, collaborated with the e-commerce companies to launch products exclusively online, violating competition rules.

Since then, nearly two dozen lawsuits have been filed across five Indian high courts by vendors on the platforms, as well as by Samsung and Vivo. The commission has argued that allowing these cases would “interfere with the flexibility” of its investigation.

Amazon and Flipkart have faced long-standing criticism from smaller retailers over alleged unfair practices, including offering deep discounts and preferential treatment. Both companies have denied any wrongdoing.

Previous article
Jack Ma links Ant Group’s future growth to AI advancements
Next article
Trump family to bask in crypto industry’s euphoria at Gulf bitcoin gathering
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Artificial Intelligence

Jack Ma links Ant Group’s future growth to AI advancements

The great changes brought by the AI era in the next 20 years will exceed everyone’s imagination, Chinese billionaire

Trump invites Google, Microsoft, Meta to discuss online drug sales

PSX continues upward movement; closes just below 110,000 mark

Unity Foods moves towards exporting sustainable biofuel feedstock

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.