Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

FBR seals two restaurants for issuing fake invoices in Islamabad

Penalties of Rs1 million imposed as part of FBR’s tax compliance drive

By APP

The Regional Tax Office (RTO) Islamabad sealed two prominent restaurants and their subsidiary branches after consumers reported the issuance of fake receipts and invoices. 

This action is part of the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) initiative to bring Tier-1 retailers and restaurants under the Point-of-Sale (POS) invoicing system, according to an official release.

After confirming that the reported receipts were counterfeit, a team from RTO Islamabad, led by Deputy Commissioner, sealed the premises and imposed penalties totaling Rs1 million on the two restaurants.

The FBR reiterated its commitment to eliminating fake invoicing practices and ensuring tax compliance through stricter enforcement of regulations. The crackdown is part of broader efforts to integrate businesses into the tax net and promote transparency in commercial transactions.

Previous article
SECP registers 3,024 new companies in November, boosting corporate sector growth
Next article
Reko Diq project targets financial close by June 2025
APP
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.