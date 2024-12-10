FBR seals two restaurants for issuing fake invoices in Islamabad

The Regional Tax Office (RTO) Islamabad sealed two prominent restaurants and their subsidiary branches after consumers reported the issuance of fake receipts and invoices.

This action is part of the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) initiative to bring Tier-1 retailers and restaurants under the Point-of-Sale (POS) invoicing system, according to an official release.

After confirming that the reported receipts were counterfeit, a team from RTO Islamabad, led by Deputy Commissioner, sealed the premises and imposed penalties totaling Rs1 million on the two restaurants.

The FBR reiterated its commitment to eliminating fake invoicing practices and ensuring tax compliance through stricter enforcement of regulations. The crackdown is part of broader efforts to integrate businesses into the tax net and promote transparency in commercial transactions.