SECP registers 3,024 new companies in November, boosting corporate sector growth

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 3,024 new companies in November 2024, bringing the total number of registered companies in the country to 236,611. This growth reflects the expanding corporate sector and increasing confidence in Pakistan’s business environment.

According to SECP, 99% of new company registrations were processed digitally, underscoring the Commission’s efforts to promote transparency and ease of doing business through a tech-driven regulatory framework.

Private Limited Companies constituted 58% of the new registrations, while single-member companies accounted for 39%. The remaining 3% included public unlisted companies, not-for-profit organizations, trade organizations, and Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs).

The Information Technology (IT) and E-commerce sectors led the growth, with 641 new companies registered, followed by the Services sector with 599 and Trading with 510. Real Estate Development & Construction added 315 companies, while Food, Healthcare, and Pharmaceuticals contributed 345. The Tourism and Transport sector registered 213 new companies, and Energy, Power & Fuel added 247. Another 154 companies were registered in various other sectors.

Foreign investment also saw encouraging signs, with 79 new companies receiving capital from international investors. These investors hailed from countries including China, Austria, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Norway, Oman, Russia, Spain, Syria, Afghanistan, and Turkey. China remained the largest contributor with 56 new companies, followed by Afghanistan with 7 and Norway with 3.

The SECP emphasized its commitment to enhancing digital infrastructure and streamlining processes to foster entrepreneurship, attract investment, and drive sustainable economic growth. This sustained growth in corporate registration and foreign investment highlights the Commission’s role in creating a more open and business-friendly environment in Pakistan.