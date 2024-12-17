Rs200 prize bond draw winners announced

The Rs200 Prize Bond draw winners were announced at the National Savings Centre in Sialkot. The first prize of Rs750,000 was awarded to bond number 746219.

The second prize of Rs250,000 was shared by five winners with bond numbers 108108, 310560, 723668, 892569, and 937806. The third prize, valued at Rs1,250 each, was distributed among multiple winners.

Earlier, the Rs40,000 Prize Bond Draw (Draw No. 31) was conducted on December 10 at the National Savings Division office in Muzaffarabad.

The first prize of Rs80,000,000 was claimed by bond number 016364, while the second prize of Rs30,000,000 each went to bond numbers 885708, 442509, and 540206. A total of 660 winners received the third prize of Rs500,000 each.

Prize bonds remain a popular investment choice in Pakistan, offering a secure means of saving with the potential for significant rewards. Despite low odds, the attractive cash prizes continue to draw interest from investors.

The draws are conducted by National Savings, ensuring transparency and fairness under the supervision of the State Bank of Pakistan.

Participants can check the complete list of winning bond numbers on the National Savings website or at designated offices.