Engro Fertilizers resumes operations at EnVen Plant

Engro Fertilizers Limited announced on Tuesday that its EnVen Plant has resumed operations following the successful completion of unscheduled maintenance and repair activities.

The company confirmed the development in a notification to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The announcement follows a prior communication dated December 20, 2024, regarding the temporary halt in operations for necessary maintenance.

Earlier, in June 2024, Engro Fertilizers completed the largest-ever (55 days) scheduled maintenance activity of the EnVen Plant.

Established in 2011 with an investment of $1.1 billion, the EnVen Plant has an annual production capacity of 1.3 million tons and is the most energy-efficient fertilizer plant in Pakistan, with the lowest consumption of gas per ton of urea.