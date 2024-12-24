FBR’s faceless customs system clears 4,000 consignments

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) announced that its Faceless Customs Assessment System (FCAM) has cleared 4,000 consignments since its launch on December 16, significantly improving customs operations at Karachi’s South Asia Pakistan Terminal.

The FBR highlighted that FCAM, operating through its centralized appraising unit, has minimized the need for additional documentation and physical examinations, addressing long-standing issues of delays and excessive paperwork.

Official data revealed that objections requiring further scrutiny on goods declarations (GDs) dropped from nearly 30% to just 2% since December 16.

Physical examinations, previously a bottleneck for trade, have been reduced by 8%, while additional documentation calls have decreased by 84%.

Despite these reforms, revenue collection has remained steady, and the number of GDs filed has increased, demonstrating both efficiency and fiscal stability under the new system, according to tax officials.

The FBR emphasized that FCAM ensures uniform assessment of GDs, eliminating regional discrepancies and streamlining customs procedures across all entry points in Pakistan.

However, the shift to a ‘First In, First Out’ (FIFO) principle has dismantled informal practices, sparking resistance from some stakeholders who previously bypassed queues under the old system.

According to analysts, individuals benefiting from collusion under the former regime, such as unscrupulous importers and clearing agents, are now losing influence as FCAM’s faceless approach erodes opportunities for manipulation.

The system, aimed at transparency and efficiency, has been reshaping perceptions of the FBR’s operations and promises lasting changes in Pakistan’s customs framework.