Google wallet to potentially launch in Pakistan by January 2025

Google Wallet, a key offering in the tech giant’s financial services portfolio, is set to launch in Pakistan by January 2025, alongside Egypt and Venezuela. This announcement was not officially made on part of Google or the government of Pakistan. However, the update was shared in google’s official developer’s notes leaked online through social media. The notes contain latest updates on its digital wallet expansion plans.

According to the notes, the app is already live or will soon be available in several other countries, including Bermuda, Cambodia, El Salvador, Guernsey, Kosovo, Morocco, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Tajikistan, the Dominican Republic, Monaco, and Peru.

Google Wallet is an innovative digital payment service that allows users to store and manage payment cards, loyalty cards, tickets, and more in one place. While Google Pay has been globally renowned for its seamless payment solutions, its footprint in Pakistan has been limited. The forthcoming launch marks a significant step in integrating Pakistani users into Google’s advanced financial ecosystem.

The move aligns with the growing adoption of digital financial services in Pakistan, fuelled by increasing smartphone penetration and an expanding fintech landscape. With its entry, Google Wallet is expected to complement existing platforms such as Easypaisa and JazzCash, potentially driving competition and innovation in the market.

In addition to the rollout announcement, Google has also reportedly introduced several updates to its Wallet ecosystem, according to developer notes. This includes costum app links, value-adding opportunities for vendors and field updates.

Google’s introduction of these advanced features demonstrates its commitment to enhancing the user experience while enabling developers and businesses to offer personalised, efficient, and integrated solutions

As Pakistan continues to embrace digital transformation, the launch of Google Wallet is poised to provide a secure and convenient payment alternative, potentially reshaping the local financial landscape.

However news like this one have previously been circulated on the news media, amounting to no significant progress.