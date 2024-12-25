Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

China’s CATL claims new EV chassis withstands 120-km/h frontal impact

CATL forms partnerships with automakers such as Vinfast, BAIC, and Neta to develop models based on this chassis

By Monitoring Desk

China’s CATL, the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) battery maker, on Tuesday unveiled a new chassis for EVs that integrates the battery directly into the vehicle frame.

The company claims the chassis can withstand a frontal impact at 120 km/h without the battery catching fire or exploding.

The chassis, called “panshi” or “bedrock,” supports EVs with a range of approximately 1,000 km on a single charge. CATL stated the platform could reduce vehicle development cycles to 12-18 months from the traditional 36 months or longer.

CATL announced that Avatr, co-owned by CATL, Changan Auto, and Huawei, will be the first automaker to use the new chassis. The company did not specify when models using the platform would be launched.

The chassis architecture, also known as a skateboard chassis, integrates electric motors, batteries, controls, and suspensions. CATL stated that the platform enables decoupled development of upper and lower car bodies, allowing compatibility with a wide range of vehicle types.

CATL has formed partnerships with automakers such as Vinfast, BAIC, and Neta to develop models based on this chassis. The company also revealed that it has demonstrated the panshi technology to Porsche and investors in the UAE as part of efforts to expand its market reach.

The company said the panshi chassis could reduce the development cost of a new EV from billions of dollars to $10 million. It added that this could make EV production viable for smaller companies by achieving profitability with lower production volumes.

Previous article
Taiwan blocks Uber’s $950 million Foodpanda deal over competition concerns
Next article
Google wallet to potentially launch in Pakistan by January 2025
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Automobile

Toyota marks 10th month of continuous global production decrease

Despite production challenges, global sales rise 1.7% year-on-year to 920,569 vehicles in November, setting a record for the month

Pakistan-US trade hits $6.3 billion in 10 months

Dewan Farooque Motors to launch locally assembled electric truck in Pakistan

Gold price in Pakistan for today, December 25, 2024

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.