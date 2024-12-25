ZIL Limited appoints Muhammad Irfan-ul-Haq as CEO

The Board of Directors of ZIL Limited has appointed Muhammad Irfan-ul-Haq as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company.

ZIL Limited, a trusted name in beauty and personal care for decades, is dedicated to delivering high-quality products that enhance everyday care. With a legacy of innovation and a customer-first approach, ZIL has consistently offered solutions that inspire confidence and satisfaction.

“This is to inform you that the Board has approved the appointment of Muhammad Irfan-ul-Haq as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ZIL Limited w.e.f. [with effect from] April 01, 2025,” the notice read.

Additionally, the company’s Board expressed gratitude for Mr. Mubashir Hasan Ansari’s exceptional leadership during his tenure of 12 years as CEO. Effective March 31, 2025, he will pass on the role, having successfully guided ZIL through this transition period.

“Mr. Mubashir Hasan Ansari will, however, continue to contribute as a valued member of the company’s Board of Directors, ensuring that ZIL benefits from his extensive expertise and management experience,” the notice further stated.

The Board also expressed confidence in Mr. Muhammad Irfan-ul-Haq’s ability to lead ZIL Limited to new heights of success. With over 18 years of leadership experience in various categories, both within Pakistan and internationally, Mr. Irfan-ul-Haq has a proven track record of driving growth, fostering innovation, and building high-performing teams.

This leadership change reflects ZIL Limited’s continued commitment to innovation and excellence in the beauty solutions sector. The company looks forward to achieving greater success under Mr. Irfan-ul-Haq’s leadership.