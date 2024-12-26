Sign inSubscribe
Leopards Courier wins best logistics partner for e-commerce at Global Digital Awards 2024

Recognition highlights leadership in logistics, innovation, and contributions to Pakistan’s e-commerce growth

By Press Release

Leopards Courier Services has proudly been named the Best Logistics Partner for E-Commerce 2024 at the prestigious Global Digital Awards organized by the Pakistan E-Commerce Association. Winning this award through public voting highlights Leopards’ leadership in the logistics and e-commerce industries and reaffirms its reputation as Pakistan’s number one courier and logistics company.

The ceremony also recognized Zahid Ali Khosa, Vice President Commercial of Leopards Courier Services, who was honored as an “Honorable Guest” and presented with a commemorative shield. Adding to the celebrations, he also participated in a high-profile panel discussion, sharing expert insights on the future of logistics and e-commerce in Pakistan.

In another milestone for the company, Abdul Aleem Sheikh, Head of Marketing & Communications, received the Innovative Marketing Leader of 2024 award, reflecting Leopards’ excellence in driving creativity and innovation within the sector.

Leopards Courier Services is not only revolutionizing the logistics landscape but is also contributing significantly to Pakistan’s economic progress. The award serves as a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Speaking about this achievement, Rizwan Saadat, CEO, and Jehangir Shahid, Chairman, dedicated the award to the entire Leopards family, acknowledging their relentless hard work and dedication that has positioned Leopards Courier Services as Pakistan’s largest courier and logistics company.

This recognition highlights Leopards’ transformative journey and its pivotal role in empowering businesses, enhancing e-commerce connectivity, and supporting economic growth across Pakistan and beyond.

