Steel Complex Private Limited acquires additional 55,420 shares in Cordoba Logistics

Steel Complex's cumulative shareholding in Cordoba Logistics now stands at 1.71%

By News Desk

Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Limited has announced that M/s. Steel Complex Private Limited, a related entity, acquired 55,420 shares from the regular market on December 30, 2024, according to the company’s filing at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). 

The acquisition represents 0.08% of Cordoba’s total issued and paid-up capital.

Following the latest purchase, Steel Complex’s cumulative shareholding in Cordoba Logistics now stands at 1.71%. 

Cordoba Logistics & Ventures is principally engaged in the business of logistics and other ventures. It was incorporated on December 01, 1986 as a Public Limited Company under the Companies Ordinance, 1984. 

 

