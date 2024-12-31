Cherat Packaging completes sale of Papersack Production Line IV for $638,000

Cherat Packaging Limited has successfully completed the sale of its Papersack Production Line IV, generating $638,000 in proceeds, according to a filing at the PSX.

This follows the Board’s authorization for the transaction announced on August 22, 2024.

With the conclusion of its papersack production line sales, Cherat Packaging said it remains committed to serving the cement industry by supplying high-quality polypropylene bags.

The company said it was also actively pursuing the establishment of a new SOS/Carrier bag business while expanding its Flexible Packaging operations.

In November, Cherat Packaging sold its Papersack Production Line III, securing proceeds of €440,000 from the buyer. The company stated that the sale aligns with its strategic operational goals.