Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Cherat Packaging completes sale of Papersack Production Line IV for $638,000

Company shifts focus to polypropylene bags and flexible packaging expansion after sale of paper sack production lines

By News Desk

Cherat Packaging Limited has successfully completed the sale of its Papersack Production Line IV, generating $638,000 in proceeds, according to a filing at the PSX. 

This follows the Board’s authorization for the transaction announced on August 22, 2024.

With the conclusion of its papersack production line sales, Cherat Packaging said it remains committed to serving the cement industry by supplying high-quality polypropylene bags. 

The company said it was also actively pursuing the establishment of a new SOS/Carrier bag business while expanding its Flexible Packaging operations.

In November, Cherat Packaging sold its Papersack Production Line III, securing proceeds of €440,000 from the buyer. The company stated that the sale aligns with its strategic operational goals.

 

Previous article
Steel Complex Private Limited acquires additional 55,420 shares in Cordoba Logistics
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Rudolf Pakistan intends to acquire 21.42% stake in Nimir Resins Limited

Acquisition is subject to a minimum acceptance level of 7.49%, or 10,596,702 shares; AKD Securities is the Manager of the Offer

Gold price in Pakistan for today, December 31, 2024

Pakistan-Dutch egg firm plans IPO to raise Rs1.2bn amid stock market surge

PSX re-composes KMI All Share Islamic Index, adding 26 new firms

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.