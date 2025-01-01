Blast targets OGDCL camp in Balochistan’s Qila Saifullah, injures one

A powerful explosion near the Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) camp in Balochistan’s Qila Saifullah district left one person seriously injured and a vehicle completely destroyed on Wednesday.

A private news channel reported, quoting Balochistan police, that the attack specifically targeted the vehicle en route to the OGDCL facility.

The injured driver was rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Qila Saifullah, located 182 kilometers northeast of Quetta, has become a focal point for energy exploration, with ongoing projects in the Murgha Fairzai, Shaighala, and Kakar Khurasan areas.

The incident has heightened concerns about the security of critical infrastructure in Balochistan, a region known for its vast reserves of chromite, gypsum, marble, and its growing role in oil and gas exploration.