Otsuka Pakistan announces temporary closure of Hub plant for maintenance

Otsuka Pakistan Limited has announced a temporary suspension of production and manufacturing activities at its Hub plant for annual maintenance.

The closure will begin on January 6, 2025, and continue until January 19, 2025, according to a disclosure made under Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015.

The company stated that routine maintenance is essential to ensure the smooth and efficient operation of our facilities in compliance with safety and quality standards.

Otsuka Pakistan is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of intravenous infusions and trading in pharmaceutical products, nutritional foods, and medical equipment.

The company is an indirect subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Japan.