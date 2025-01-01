Hyundai to introduce 8th Generation Sonata facelift in Pakistan

Hyundai Nishat Motors has announced plans to introduce the facelifted 8th-generation Sonata in Pakistan, creating interest among auto enthusiasts.

The company shared this update on its social media platforms, sparking curiosity about the new model.

Hyundai Nishat first launched the 8th-generation Sonata in Pakistan on July 5, 2021. Now, nearly three and a half years later, it is preparing to bring the facelift version, which was introduced internationally in March 2023.

The company has not disclosed the specific features or configurations of the model set to arrive in Pakistan. For now, expectations are being shaped by the international version, which highlights a redesigned exterior, updated interior technology, and multiple engine options.

The facelifted Sonata features a new front-end design with a wider grille, horizontal layout, and updated lighting elements. Inside, it offers a curved display combining driver information and infotainment systems, a shift-by-wire controller, and other features aimed at enhancing comfort and functionality.

Internationally, the model is available in standard and hybrid variants, with engine options including a 2.0-liter hybrid system, a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine, and a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated engine. These are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Hyundai has not provided a timeline for the launch or indicated how the Pakistani version might differ from international models. The announcement is expected to generate significant interest as the local market continues to grow in competitiveness and consumer demand for midsize sedans.