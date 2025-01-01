Ford recalls 20,484 hybrid SUVs over battery issues

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced on Tuesday that Ford Motor Co will recall 20,484 hybrid crossover SUVs due to battery issues.

The recall affects certain Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair vehicles from model years 2020 to 2024.

“A manufacturing defect in one or more of the high voltage battery cells may cause an internal short circuit and battery failure,” said the NHTSA.

The agency added that dealers will update the battery energy control module software and replace the high voltage battery pack for free if needed.