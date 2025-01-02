AVM Muhammad Amir Hayat appaointed as Acting CEO of PIA 

Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Muhammad Amir Hayat has been named Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL), following approval from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. His appointment will remain in effect until a permanent CEO is selected.

The decision was made by PIACL’s Board of Directors on December 12, 2024, shortly after AVM Hayat’s previous term as CEO ended on December 9. He had initially been appointed as CEO last year, during the government’s push to privatise the debt-laden national carrier.

According to a notice sent to the PSX by PIACL on December 9, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Amir Hayat ceased to serve as the CEO of PIACL and its holding entity, PIA Holding Company Limited (PIAHCL), following the completion of his deputation tenure from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

On December 6, PIA named senior executive Khurram Mushtaq as its acting CEO, coinciding with efforts to resume flights to Europe following the lifting of a prolonged ban. A statement from PIA highlighted Mushtaq’s extensive experience, having led key departments such as Commercial, Airport Services, Flight Services, Security, and Vigilance. He was set to take over the role after the completion of Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat’s tenure.

The airline is yet to appoint a permanent CEO, which remains a key requirement for stabilizing operations amid efforts to regain its foothold in international markets.