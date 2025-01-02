Awais Leghari calls for energy efficiency in building laws across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari has sent letters to all Chief Ministers, the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Federal Ministers for Planning and Science and Technology, urging the implementation of the Energy Conservation Building Code 2023 (ECBC-2023) in relevant building laws.

The minister emphasized the importance of the code to increase energy efficiency and reduce wastage.

He stated that inefficient electricity use in buildings leads to higher utility bills, and maintaining idle power plants during low-demand periods adds to the electricity tariff due to capacity-related payments. Additionally, energy-efficient buildings reduce the need for heating, contributing to natural gas conservation.

Leghari identified peak load demand as a key factor in maintaining excess power plants, adding that the code would help manage peak demand and reduce operational costs.

In his letter he proposed two strategies, the first strategy being revising existing building laws to incorporate the ECBC-2023 and the second strategy being integrating the code into public sector infrastructure development programs.

The minister expressed confidence that the implementation of the ECBC-2023 would lower operational costs and support sustainable growth. The ECBC-2023 has been approved by the Federal Cabinet and the National Economic Council.