Islamabad extends vehicle tax payment deadline to January 15

This extension aims to provide vehicle owners additional time to clear their dues and avoid legal penalties

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Excise and Taxation Department has extended the deadline for vehicle token tax payments by 15 days, now set for January 15.

This extension is aimed at providing vehicle owners additional time to clear their dues and avoid legal penalties.

The department has emphasized strict measures for non-payment, including the cancellation of vehicle registrations and penalties of up to 200% of the unpaid amount. Director Excise Bilal Azam stated that counters at excise offices will remain open until 8:00 p.m. to assist citizens in processing payments.

On Thursday, the department introduced a new service at the Trail 3 parking lot, offering vehicle registration, transfer, and token tax processing from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

In addition, the ICT administration launched the ICT Doorstep Service, allowing citizens to access a range of administrative services, such as Domicile Certificates, Birth Certificates, and International Driving Permits, all in one location.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

