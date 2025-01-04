Pakistan Single Window integrates seven major govt bodies to streamline trade data

The Pakistan Single Window (PSW) has integrated seven key government organisations, including provincial revenue authorities and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), to enhance data exchange during import and export clearances.

According to an SRO.2076(I)/2024 issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the integration is retrospectively applicable from July 1, 2024, to the notified authorities and tax departments.

In addition to DRAP, the PSW now includes entities such as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA), Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA), Balochistan Revenue Authority (BRA), Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), and Special Technology Zone Authority (STZA).

The integration will enable the full transmission of goods declaration data, certificates of origin, shipping details, and phyto-sanitary certificates, supporting advanced risk management and faster clearance of goods.

Fully integrated with banks, the PSW system also connects with departments like the Department of Plant Protection, Animal Quarantine Department, Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department, Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority, and Marine Fisheries Department.

Under the PSW’s business process reforms, 96 paper-based documents have been replaced with electronic verifications, streamlining processes and enhancing efficiency. Trade-related documents have been standardised, harmonised, and equipped with QR codes, reducing redundancies and facilitating automation.

The PSW system is also linked with China’s International Trade Single Window to enhance data exchange between the two countries, aiming to eliminate under-invoicing in imports.

Sources revealed that the government has directed provinces to prioritize the involvement of all stakeholders and ensure system security to expand PSW’s outreach.