SBP launches Pakistan Remittance Survey 2025 to analyse inflow trends

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has initiated the Pakistan Remittance Survey 2025, aiming to deepen its understanding of remittance flows and their underlying dynamics.

The central bank has called on overseas Pakistanis to participate in the survey, encouraging them to provide insights into their remittance behaviors.

Pakistani embassies, high commissions, and consulates worldwide have been directed to disseminate the survey link using communication platforms such as social media, WhatsApp groups, and community welfare attaché offices.

The survey questionnaire seeks information on the length of respondents’ stay in their host countries, their history of sending remittances to Pakistan, and the period when they moved abroad, whether in the 1990s, 2010s, or after 2020.

The SBP has conducted similar surveys in recent years, including in 2022 and 2023, as part of efforts to analyze post-Covid-19 remittance trends. These initiatives have been supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistani embassies, and other stakeholders.

In a specific appeal, the Pakistan Embassy in the UAE and the Consulate in Dubai urged expatriates to contribute to the survey, emphasizing its role in shaping future remittance policies. The survey results are expected to aid policymakers in enhancing Pakistan’s remittance framework and fostering economic resilience.