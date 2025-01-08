Big Bird Foods launches ethnic production line with potential Rs500mn revenue

Big Bird Foods Limited (BBFL) has announced the successful commissioning of a new production line in its ethnic food segment which is expected to generate annual revenues exceeding Rs500 million.

In a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday under compliance with the Securities Act 2015 and PSX regulations, the BBFL described this expansion as part of its broader strategy to diversify product offerings and meet growing consumer demand for premium ethnic foods.

“This expansion aligns with our strategy to diversify offerings, capitalize on growing demand for premium ethnic products, and enhance shareholder value through sustainable growth and enhanced market competitiveness,” read the notice sent to the PSX.

In October last year, Big Bird Foods announced expanding its product portfolio with the introduction of a new line of raw fish fillets and raw finger fish. The company said that this product line will cater to the growing demand for high-quality seafood products in the market.

The principal business of the company is to manufacture, import, export, supply, distribute, and act as agents for food and produce of all kinds, as well as to facilitate the purchase, sale, and distribution of goods and commodities globally, excluding managing agency operations.

Big Bird Foods Limited was incorporated on September 21, 2011 as a private limited company under the Companies Ordinance, 1984 (the Companies Act, 2017). Subsequently, it was converted into a public limited on June 01, 2023.