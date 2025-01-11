Roshan Digital Account inflows rise 9% MoM to $203mn in December 2024

Inflows through the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) climbed to $203 million in December 2024, marking a 9% increase from $186 million recorded in November, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Saturday.

Of the total inflows in December, $13 million has been repatriated, while $113 million was utilised locally. The net repatriable liability for the month stands at $76 million.

Cumulative inflows since the launch of the RDA initiative in September 2020 reached $9.342 billion as of December 2024. Out of this, $1.7 billion has been repatriated, while $5.911 billion has been utilised within Pakistan. The total net repatriable liability now stands at $1.73 billion.

The SBP reported that the total number of RDA accounts opened reached 778,713 by December-end, an increase of 10,319 from 768,394 at the end of November.

Of the outstanding liability, $1.208 billion is associated with Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs), comprising $460 million in conventional NPCs and $748 million in Islamic instruments. An additional $425 million is categorized as ‘balances in accounts,’ according to the central bank’s data.

Roshan Equity Investments also saw growth, reaching $59 million in December, a 16% month-on-month increase.