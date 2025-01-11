Sign inSubscribe
Chinese cyberattacks push Biden to reform US cybersecurity standards

Biden targets cyber risks after Chinese hacks on U.S. infrastructure, emails, telecoms, and Treasury

By Monitoring Desk

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to issue a new executive order in the coming days to strengthen cybersecurity for federal agencies and contractors.

The move aims to address repeated cyberattacks linked to Chinese hackers and cybercriminal groups, according to a draft of the order cited by Reuters.

The order comes as Biden’s presidency nears its end and follows several high-profile cyberattacks on U.S. critical infrastructure, government emails, telecom companies, and the Treasury Department. While the U.S. government and cybersecurity experts blame China for these hacks, Beijing denies the accusations.

The proposal calls for stricter rules on secure software development and a way to ensure these rules are followed. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) will evaluate compliance through its software attestation program.

Vendors who fail to meet the standards may face legal action from the attorney general, the draft states.

The order also requires creating guidelines to better manage access tokens and cryptographic keys used by cloud services. Hackers linked to China used this method to access email accounts of top U.S. officials in May 2023, according to Microsoft.

Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

