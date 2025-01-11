Sign inSubscribe
FM Aurangzeb departs for 18th Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong

Finance Minister to meet heads of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and Chinese firms

By Monitoring Desk

Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Mohammad Aurangzeb, departed for Hong Kong on Saturday to participate in the 18th Asian Financial Forum.

The visit aims to foster engagement with financial institutions and government officials across Asia, according to a press release from the finance ministry.

Aurangzeb is set to address the forum, providing an overview of Pakistan’s economic situation. He will meet with Chinese officials, financial experts, investors, and business leaders to explore investment opportunities.

The finance minister will hold discussions with the leadership of China International Capital Corporation Limited, China New Energy, and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. Talks are also scheduled with John Lee Ka-chiu, the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

During the visit, Aurangzeb is expected to give interviews to international and Asian media outlets, including Bloomberg and Nikkei Asia, to discuss economic developments and potential partnerships.

Monitoring Desk

