Jam Kamal Khan stresses private sector role in Pakistan-UAE trade

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan stressed the role of the private sector in increasing trade and investment between Pakistan and the UAE on Saturday.

He was speaking at a luncheon organized by the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) Dubai at the Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD).

The event was attended by over 100 guests, including Pakistani business leaders, members of the PBC, and officials from the Pakistan Consulate Dubai. Discussions focused on investment opportunities, increasing exports, and strengthening bilateral trade ties.

The minister praised the newly elected PBC board and its plans to collaborate with the Commercial Wing of the Pakistan Consulate. He highlighted the long-standing relationship between Pakistan and the UAE, emphasizing mutual trust and shared economic goals.

He acknowledged the contribution of the Pakistani community in the UAE to economic growth and encouraged private sector leaders to explore trade and investment opportunities to strengthen ties.

The minister shared details about government efforts to support trade, such as sectoral councils for exports, industrial reforms, restructuring trade bodies like the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, and promoting “Brand Pakistan” internationally. Other measures include improving compliance with international standards, encouraging export-led growth in agriculture, and enhancing the role of Trade & Investment Officers (TIOs).

He noted that TIOs are now being monitored through an online system to ensure accountability and improve their performance in supporting exports and investments.

The event ended with a networking session where participants discussed strategies to boost trade and investment between the two countries. Both public and private sectors reiterated their commitment to strengthening economic ties and exploring new opportunities.