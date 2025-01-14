Sign inSubscribe
Faisal Spinning Mills begins trial run of 4.8 MW windmill project

Commercial operations expected to start by March 2025

By News Desk

Faisal Spinning Mills Limited has announced the successful commissioning of its 4.80 MW windmill project at Unit-I in Nooriabad, Sindh. 

In compliance with the Securities Act 2015 and relevant regulations of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company has disclosed this material information to the exchange. 

“The 4.80 megawatt Wind Mill Project installed at Unit-I Nooriabad, Sindh, has been successfully commissioned and currently operating under the trial run phase. The major capacity utilization for the commercial activity is expected to commence by the end of March 2025,” read the company’s notice to the PSX. 

The project is currently operating in the trial production phase, with full commercial operations expected to commence by the end of March 2025.

The wind mill project is part of Faisal Spinning Mills’ ongoing commitment to sustainable energy solutions and operational efficiency.

