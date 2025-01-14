Pakistan to launch first indigenous satellite on January 17

Pakistan is set to achieve a major milestone in space technology with the launch of its first indigenous satellite, Electro-Optical One, developed by the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO).

The satellite is scheduled for launch on January 17, marking a historic moment in the country’s journey toward self-reliance in space sciences.

The satellite, developed under SUPARCO’s Advanced Earth Space and Planetary Sciences (AESPS) program, represents a significant leap in Pakistan’s scientific and technological capabilities.

A SUPARCO spokesperson outlined the satellite’s advanced features and its potential impact on key national sectors.

Electro-Optical One will enhance disaster response by providing critical data for natural disaster management and emergency assistance. It will also support agricultural planning and monitoring, enabling better resource management and improved crop yields.

Additionally, the satellite is expected to assist urban planning by aiding in the development and management of urban areas. It will also improve oversight of Pakistan’s natural resources, ensuring sustainable utilization and conservation.

The launch of Electro-Optical One underscores Pakistan’s growing expertise in space technology and marks a pivotal step in advancing scientific research and national development.