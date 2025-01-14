Sign inSubscribe
PSX announces delisting of Engro Corporation, effective January 14

Delisting follows implementation of a Scheme of Arrangement involving Engro Corporation Limited and Engro Holdings Limited 

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has announced the delisting of Engro Corporation Limited (ENGRO) from the exchange, effective Tuesday, January 14, 2025. 

According to a PSX notification, the delisting follows the implementation of a Scheme of Arrangement involving Engro Corporation Limited and Engro Holdings Limited (ENGROH), previously known as Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited.

“It is hereby informed to all concerned that as a result of the Scheme of Arrangement of Engro Corporation Limited (ENGRO) and Engro Holdings Limited (ENGROH) {Formerly: Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited} and on fulfillment of relevant requirements, ENGRO shall stand delisted from the Exchange with effect from tomorrow i.e. Tuesday, January 14, 2025,” read the PSX notice.

The PSX said that all relevant requirements for the delisting have been fulfilled, and Engro will no longer be traded on the exchange from January 14, 2024. 

