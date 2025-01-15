Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Wafi Energy Pakistan names Zubair Shaikh as interim CEO

The leadership change follows the rebranding from Shell Pakistan Limited to Wafi Energy after Wafi Energy Holding acquired an 87.78% stake

By Monitoring Desk

Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited (formerly Shell Pakistan Limited) announced on Wednesday that its current Chief Executive Officer, Wagar I. Siddiqui, will step down from his role on January 31, 2025.

The Board of Directors has appointed Zubair Shaikh as the interim CEO, effective February 1, 2025, according to a letter to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

This leadership transition comes shortly after the company completed its rebranding from Shell Pakistan Limited to Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited. The change follows the acquisition of an 87.78% stake in the company by Wafi Energy Holding Limited under a Share Purchase Agreement finalized on October 31, 2023.

The rebranding was approved by company members during a meeting on November 27, 2024, and officially took effect on January 13, 2025, after the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) issued a Certificate of Incorporation confirming the new name.

The company has requested the PSX to inform TRE Certificate Holders about the leadership change, signaling a new phase of operations under its rebranded identity and interim leadership.

Previous article
Each Pakistani owes Rs302,000 as fiscal deficit doubles the prescribed limit
Next article
US deficit rises 39% year-on-year to $711 billion in Q1 FY2025
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Healthcare

Pfizer seeks $75.2 million from SAC insider trading settlement

The dispute arises from SAC’s $602 million SEC settlement over insider trades in Wyeth and Elan by convicted employee Mathew Martoma

Electricity tariff for EV charging stations slashed to Rs39.70/unit

OGDCL announces production start at Kharo-1 well in Sindh

National Savings announces results of Rs750 prize bond draw 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.