Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

US deficit rises 39% year-on-year to $711 billion in Q1 FY2025

The October-December 2024 deficit exceeds prior levels, reflecting ongoing fiscal challenges for the incoming administration

By Monitoring Desk

The U.S. government recorded an $87 billion budget deficit in December 2024, partially reduced by a $51 billion shift of benefit payments into November, according to the Treasury Department’s report on Tuesday.

The December shortfall contributed to a record $711 billion deficit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, a 39% increase from $510 billion in the same period last year.

Outlays surged while revenues declined slightly, driving the sharp rise in the deficit. Receipts in December increased by 6% to $454 billion, while reported expenditures fell 3% to $541 billion, aided by the calendar adjustment.

The report, the final one before President-elect Donald Trump assumes office next week, highlights a growing fiscal imbalance as spending pressures outpace revenue growth. The October-December 2024 deficit exceeded prior levels, reflecting continued fiscal challenges for the incoming administration.

Previous article
Wafi Energy Pakistan names Zubair Shaikh as interim CEO
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Healthcare

Pfizer seeks $75.2 million from SAC insider trading settlement

The dispute arises from SAC’s $602 million SEC settlement over insider trades in Wyeth and Elan by convicted employee Mathew Martoma

Electricity tariff for EV charging stations slashed to Rs39.70/unit

OGDCL announces production start at Kharo-1 well in Sindh

National Savings announces results of Rs750 prize bond draw 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.