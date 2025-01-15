Millat Tractors records highest monthly sales in seven years

Millat Tractors Limited (PSX: MTL) achieved a remarkable milestone in December 2024 by posting its highest monthly sales in nearly seven years. Tractor volumes reached 4,686 units during the month, representing an impressive 2.2x year-over-year (YoY) growth compared to December 2023, according to a company press release.

The surge in sales highlights robust demand recovery in Pakistan’s agriculture sector and reflects MTL’s strong market presence. Analysts credit the growth to improved farmer liquidity, favorable government policies, and the company’s timely delivery of tractors.