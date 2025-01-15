Chip industry urges Biden to review rushed export rules

Several trade groups representing the semiconductor and manufacturing industries have asked U.S. President Joe Biden to review new export rules for AI chips.

In a private letter dated January 13, groups like the Semiconductor Industry Association and SEMI said the rules were introduced without discussing their impact with the industry.

On Monday, the Biden administration announced a system requiring licenses for placing Nvidia AI chips in certain countries. Another rule expected this week may restrict exports of high-bandwidth memory chips, which are key to building advanced AI systems, especially to China.

The groups said these rules could hurt U.S. companies and give global competitors an advantage. They also criticized the lack of industry input or public consultation for decisions with major economic and international consequences.