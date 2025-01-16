Sign inSubscribe
Attock Cement’s 4.8MW windmill begins operations

Renewable energy initiative becomes fully operational from January 15

By News Desk

Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd. has announced that its newly installed windmill with a capacity of 4.8 megawatts has been successfully commissioned and is now fully operational. 

The company disseminated this information through a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday. 

The project became effective on January 15, 2025. 

“We would like to convey the information that our windmill of 4.8MW capacity has been successfully commissioned and is now fully operational with effect from January 15, 2025,” read the notice. 

This renewable energy initiative aligns with the company’s commitment to sustainable practices and energy efficiency. 

