Commerce

Govt approves sweeping overhaul of Ministry of Commerce entities under rightsizing drive

TCP to undergo strategic review, TDAP to focus only on trade access, Expo Centers to pursue self-sufficiency through PPPs, NTC and other entities to cut workforce by 30%

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet has approved a sweeping overhaul of entities under the Ministry of Commerce as part of the second phase of the federal rightsizing program. The restructuring aims to enhance efficiency, eliminate redundancy, and align the ministry’s operations with national priorities.

Under the approved plan, the commerce ministry will reduce its workforce by 30%, while the staff-to-officer ratio will be adjusted from the current 5.5:1 to 2.5:1. All vacant posts will also be abolished to reduce unnecessary expenditures. Several entities will be wound up, merged, or restructured to better serve their purpose.

As per the documents, the Ministry of Commerce’s entities such as the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will prioritize trade negotiations and market access, discontinuing public funding for sponsorships. The National Tariff Commission (NTC) will transition to a streamlined, digitalized structure with an anticipated 30% reduction in workforce. 

Pakistan Expo Centers will create a roadmap for self-sufficiency, exploring potential public-private partnerships (PPPs) to enhance management efficiency. The Export Development Fund (EDF) will be retained only if a review confirms its efficiency and measurable impact on export growth.

The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) will undergo a strategic review to ensure efficient procurement and distribution of key commodities like wheat and fertiliser. The Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) will be streamlined, with a 40% reduction in staff, and its operations fully digitalized. 

The Textile Commissioner’s Organization (TCO) is among the entities set for closure, following recommendations from the ministry. Similarly, the Garment City Companies will be privatised or handed over to provinces through public-private partnerships (PPP). 

The Trade Dispute Resolution Organization (TDRO) has been given an additional year to demonstrate effectiveness before its future is decided.

Privatization plans are also in place for entities like the State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC), Pakistan Reinsurance Company Ltd (PRCL), and the National Insurance Company Ltd (NICL). These measures are expected to generate revenue while reducing the government’s operational burden.

The Ministry of Commerce has been directed to submit implementation plans by January 20, 2025. Third-party reviews and audits will be conducted to ensure accountability and transparency throughout the process.

World’s largest submarine cable lands in Pakistan: IT minister 
Attock Cement’s 4.8MW windmill begins operations
Ghulam Abbas
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

