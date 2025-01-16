Sign inSubscribe
New Microsoft AI tool supports businesses with routine tasks

Premium features like summaries and transcriptions of Teams calls and creating PowerPoint slides require a $30/month Microsoft 365 Copilot subscription

By Monitoring Desk

Microsoft has introduced a chat service enabling businesses to deploy on-demand AI agents for routine tasks, leveraging a pay-as-you-go model to boost adoption of the technology.

The free service, named Copilot Chat, is powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 and allows users to create AI agents in natural languages, including English and Mandarin, for tasks such as market research, drafting strategy documents, and meeting preparation.

Additional features, such as summarizing Teams calls and creating PowerPoint slides, require a $30 monthly subscription to Microsoft 365 Copilot.

Microsoft’s move comes as technology firms face pressure to demonstrate returns on AI investments, with the company projecting $80 billion in spending this fiscal year on data centers and AI infrastructure. A Gartner report last year raised concerns about the adoption of Copilot, prompting Microsoft to accelerate its rollout strategies.

In November, the company began offering autonomous agents requiring minimal human oversight, which analysts suggest could provide a streamlined monetization approach for tech firms.

