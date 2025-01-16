Chinese social media app RedNote attracts 700,000 U.S. “TikTok refugees”

The Chinese social media app RedNote, known locally as Xiaohongshu, has seen an influx of over 700,000 U.S. users, driven by looming TikTok restrictions in the United States over national security concerns.

Many Chinese users welcomed the “TikTok refugees” with selfies and messages on Wednesday, while Beijing encouraged stronger cultural ties through such exchanges.

RedNote, primarily used for lifestyle recommendations, has become a channel for U.S.-China interactions, with users sharing photos and asking about pets, food, and daily life. However, not all Chinese users were pleased, with some expressing concerns over the platform takeover and nationalist bloggers warning of American cultural influence.

Chinese state media, including CCTV, praised the trend, calling RedNote a “new home” for TikTok users. Meanwhile, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun supported the development, highlighting the importance of cultural exchanges and mutual understanding.

Unlike other Chinese platforms, RedNote does not require users to have Chinese phone numbers and operates a single unified version of its app. In contrast, ByteDance separates TikTok and Douyin, while most Chinese platforms limit foreign access.

Similar trends were observed in the past with Western platforms like Clubhouse, which saw a surge in Chinese users before being blocked by Beijing’s censors.